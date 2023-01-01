The G13 Feminized cannabis seeds is an old-school variety that remains highly sought after by recreational and medical consumers. This hybrid provides potent effects, mouthwatering flavors, and a myriad of therapeutic benefits. The strain’s exact origins are a mystery, with conspiracy theorists claiming that it was developed as a joint project between the FBI and CIA in the 1960s. What is clear about this strain is that it provides an unmatched experience that has gained it a cult following. G13 is 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. The strain boasts THC levels of 24% and less than 1% CBD.

