Prepare yourself for a thriller with the magical Gelato cannabis strain. The irresistible aroma and sweet flavor have largely contributed to the increased demand for the strain’s seeds. This multiple award-winning strain is easy to cultivate and produces above-average yields. The resulting strain contains almost-balanced Indica-Sativa properties. Some strains might test 50-50% for the two properties, while others might slightly lean towards the Indica (56%). The THC for this strain ranges between 20% and 25%, which is relatively high for beginners. On the other hand, the highest CBD level recorded in this strain is 0.6%.

