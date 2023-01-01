Gold Leaf autoflower is a strain that combines potency, resilience, and enticing flavors to create an outstanding hybrid that is sought by cannabis growers and consumers alike. This is a fast-finishing strain that provides multiple recreational and therapeutic benefits. Its mid-range THC and considerable CBD levels make it a must-try strain for cannabis enthusiasts. Gold Leaf Auto holds is a result of a cross between the original Gold Leaf and a Ruderalis strain. This Indica-dominant strain boasts THC levels of 17% to 18% and a considerable CBD of 2%.

Show more