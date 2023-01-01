Gorilla Glue #4 Feminized (sometimes known as GG4, Original Glue or Gorilla Glue) is an award-winning strain of great critical acclaim. Well known for her high THC content (varying from 20% right up to 32%) and psychoactive traits, it’s no surprise she came first in both the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and the Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup in the Best Hybrid category. As the slightly Indica-dominant hybrid of classic strains Sour Dubb, Chem’s Sister, Sour Diesel and Chocolate Diesel. THC level at 28% and CBD level at 0.8%.

