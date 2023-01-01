As an Indica-leaning variety, this hybrid is best taken during the afternoon or evening, when all one wants to experience calm, peace, and tranquility. This hybrid’s diverse terpene profile gives it a unique aroma and flavor, making it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs. The Gorilla Glue Purple Feminized strain results from a cross between the legendary Gorilla Glue #4 and Purple Kush. This is an Indica dominant variety with THC levels that range between 19% and 29%. The hybrid provides a powerful punch that will likely knock out anyone who takes it lightly. CBD levels at 2%.

