The Gorilla Purple Auto cannabis is a growers’ and connoisseurs’ favorite strain for multiple reasons. It has established itself as one of the highest-yielding strains in the market and is also easy to cultivate. Like a Gorilla, this strain’s versatility is unmatched. It thrives in diverse environments, requires minimal attention, and finishes within a record 10 to 12 weeks. Gorilla Purple Auto is a feminized strain with impressive genetics: Purple Kush X Gorilla Glue #4 X Ruderalis. It is a hybrid strain that packs an incredible 21-24% THC and less than 1% CBD, making it one of the most potent strains on the market.

