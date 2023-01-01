The Grand Daddy Purple auto is an improved version of the legendary Grand Daddy Purple strain. This variety contains all the qualities we have come to love about GDP: potency, aroma, aesthetics, and flavor but with additional fast-finishing features. If you are looking for a top-shelf strain, look no further than the GDP auto. The Grand Daddy Purple Autoflower Cannabis or Auto GDP is an offspring strain of two legendary Indica strains: the Granddaddy Purple (Big Bud X Purple Urkle) and a Ruderalis strain. With such parent strains, the Auto GDP becomes a highly productive strain with exquisite purple buds as a signature physical characteristic. The strain leans on the Indica side and contains moderate THC levels of 19% and CBD levels at 2%.

Show more