Overlooking the strain’s amusing name, let’s focus on its attributes: Grape Ape has an irresistible taste and overwhelming potency. This strain hits the taste and olfactory nerves like a wrecking ball, leaving you yearning for more. Grape Ape was developed in 2004 by crossing the famous award-winning California-based Mendocino Purps with Skunk #1 and Original Afghani. As aforementioned, Grape Ape is an Indica dominant strain, and its THC level oscillates between 17% and 25%, which might overwhelm novice consumers. More tests on this strain have revealed that the highest CBD level achieved is just 1%, which is more than most strains on the market.

