The Great White Shark feminized strain is a revered strain that has risen to become one of the most sought varieties in the cannabis scene. This hybrid is the recipient of multiple awards, including the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup and the High Life Hemp Fair in 2005. The Great White Shark feminized strain is a hybrid developed by crossing three strains; Brazilian Sativa, Super Skunk, and South Indian Sativa. This strain is mainly Indica (75%), although Sativa (25%). Great White Shark feminized cannabis is also highly potent, with the THC ranging between 21% and 24%., while the CBD stands at 0.5%.

