Named after a renowned author and cannabis advocate, Jack Herer auto is a top choice for cannabis consumers and growers across the US and beyond. The strain carries legendary, award-winning genetics that places it above the competition. From its flavor to its aroma, effects, and visual appeal, the Jack Herer auto is a must-have hybrid for any self-proclaimed cannabis lover. Jack Herer auto was developed from the original version of the strain, which was a cross between three strains; Haze, Northern Lights, and Shiva Skunk. The auto version blends original Jack Herer genetics with a resilient Ruderalis strain. The result is a top-shelf Sativa dominant strain with up to 20%THC. CBD levels fall below the 1% level.

