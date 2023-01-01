Lemon Autoflower Cannabis Seeds is a highly valued strain, loved for its aroma, taste, and high potency. In the last few decades, the strain has received multiple cannabis cup awards, which translates to top-grade quality. The ease of growing for experienced growers and high yields makes Lemon Autoflower the perfect choice for cannabis growers. The Lemon Auto marijuana was developed by crossing the female Lemon Haze strain with male Lowryder #2. This strain is a genius mix of Indica/Sativa/Ruderalis genetics that contains about 17% to 21% of THC, which can knock beginner and intermediate cannabis smokers in high doses. The CBD level for the strain is below 1%.

