The LSD auto is a top-shelf strain famous for its hard-hitting punch that borders psychedelic. Its complex but enticing blend of terpenes provides an irresistible taste and flavor that keeps consumers hoping for a revisit. This multiple award-winning strain is also highly preferred by growers for its high-yielding capacity and above-average-sized buds. The LSD Auto cannabis was developed by crossing the original LSD strain with Super Magnum auto. This strain is predominantly Indica with some small percentage of Ruderalis and Sativa genetics. This is one of the most potent autos, packing about 24% THC and 0.6% CBD.

