The Mimosa Feminized cannabis was created with absolute perfection by combining two legendary strains, the Clementine plus the Purple Punch. The strain is Sativa-leaning at 70%. However, the 30% Indica genetics can be subtly noted in the strain’s effects and appearance. The Mimosa Feminized delivers an impressive THC level of 30% plus a CBD level of 2% from its content. This is rare to come by cannabinoid profile that would please any cannabis enthusiasts. With such soaring THC levels, Mimosa is best reserved for people who have been consuming weed for a while. Approach this strain cautiously and start with the lowest dose to avoid adverse side effects like paranoia and heightened anxiety.

