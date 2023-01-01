Pineapple Chunk is famous for its overwhelming aroma-taste combo and impressively high THC levels. The distinct profile made it win the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2009. Additionally, the ease of cultivation explains why these seeds fly off the shelf – every grower wants a piece of the action. This Indica dominant strain (80/20) was developed through a three-way cross of the legendary Skunk #1, Pineapple, and the original Cheese. It is highly pungent, a characteristic of its parent strain, Skunk #1, and its THC ranges from 21% to 26%. CBD level at 0.5%.

