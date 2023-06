Purple Gelato Feminized Cannabis Seeds is an indica-heavy blend of Thin Mint GSC and Sunset Sherbet. The intense flavors and aromas of her parent strains come together to form a complex bouquet fit for the most sophisticated of connoisseurs. Instantly uplifting and euphoric, the high presents as giddiness and joyousness before easing into a soothing and relaxing body stone. THC level at 22% and CBD level at 0.6%.

Show more