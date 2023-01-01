If you are a veteran cannabis enthusiast, you will agree that there is no better way to go old-school than getting the Purple Haze cannabis strain. This auto version comprises all the qualities we love about the legendary purple Haze with added resilience and rapid finishing. Purple Haze Auto is a must-have strain for Sativa lovers looking for a strain to keep them going throughout the day. Besides the recreational aspect, Purple Haze contains medical benefits. The Purple Haze autoflower was created by crossing the revered Purple Haze with the beautiful Purple auto strain. This resulted in a Sativa dominant strain with 16% THC and 0.5% CBD.

