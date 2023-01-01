Not only is Purple Kush a sight to behold, but the strain packs a powerful punch that will leave you glued to the couch for hours. This is a best-selling strain whose taste is reminiscent of purple cotton candy, so your palate is assured of an unforgettable treat. This strain’s moderately high THC levels make it a favorite among novice and veteran consumers alike. The feminized Purple Kush traces its roots back to Oakland, California. This strain was developed after crossing Purple Afghani and Hindu Kush, two legendary Indica strains. It is 100% Indica and packs 19% THC and up to 2% CBD.

