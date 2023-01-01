Rainbow Kush Auto is not the ordinary old-school weed. This well-balanced strain packs a punch that guarantees to keep you sedated for hours. This Indica-leaning hybrid is the ideal evening or nighttime strain for anyone who wants to wind down after a long, tiresome day or week. The strain will eliminate all tension, aches, and pain. The Rainbow Kush Auto was developed after crossing three strains; Ruderalis, Dancehall, and Blueberry. This Indica leaning strain packs between 19 and 24% THC. Tests on this cannabis have shown the CBD levels to be less than 2%, which is quite impressive.

