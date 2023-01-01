As the recipient of the 2001 high times cannabis cup, Shishkaberry has quite the reputation. The strain’s origin may be murky, but its profound effects and unique flavor are as clear as day. This Indica-leaning variety has become a fan favorite over the years due to the soaring THC levels, ease of growing and record flowering period. The Shishkaberry marijuana is an Indica-leaning strain (80%) developed by crossing an unknown Afghani strain with the Cannabis Cup award-winning DJ Short Blueberry. It is a highly potent strain that packs a massive 24% THC and less than 1% of CBD.

