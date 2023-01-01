Skunk #1 is the kind of strain that any cannabis consumer and grower should try, whether novice or veteran. The strain packs a powerful punch that guarantees a memorable experience that will keep you hooked. The perfect blend of aromas with a skunky twist adds to its appeal. This multiple award-winning strain is the true definition of hybrid vigor. Skunk #1 feminized has a rich history, combining landraces and hybrids, including Colombian, Afghani, and Acapulco Gold. This strain is Indica dominant and packs less than 2% CBD and 18 to 22% THC.

Show more