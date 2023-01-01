Skywalker OG or Skywalker OG Kush is famous for its potent Indica-induced effects and moderate growing requirements. The spicy herbal notes make this a must-have treat for experienced and adventurous marijuana. Skywalker OG is a hybrid strain developed by crossing the famous Indica-dominant OG Kush with a hybrid strain, the Skywalker. This strain leans to the Indica side (85%) and contains a whopping 20-26% of THC, which beginners might find too high. Tests on the strain have shown that the average CBD is only 0.3%.

