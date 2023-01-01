Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a potent strain that has gained quite a fan base among cannabis enthusiasts. This is because the hybrid provides a stimulating high characterized by euphoric, positive, and uplifting feelings. This is an ideal wake and bake or daytime strain for consumers looking forward to a productive, fulfilling, and energy-filled day. Although the strain is an acquired taste, the High THC levels make up for it. Growing the strain is easy as long as the environmental factors remain optimum. Sour Diesel is mainly Sativa (90%), which is as close as you can get to pure Sativa genetics besides getting heirloom strains. THC levels range between 22% and 26%, and CBD levels range between 1% and 2%.

