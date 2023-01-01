This Indica leaning variety packs a powerful punch that is guaranteed to knock even the most accustomed of consumers. Although this strain’s name may sound frightening, that is not the case. Star Killer feminized cannabis was developed by crossing two strains; Skywalker OG and Rare Darkness #2. This Indica-dominant packs a staggering 29% of THC, making it a reserve for experienced consumers. CBD ranges between 0.5% and 1%. This may not be high, but it significantly contributes to the strain’s multiple medical benefits.

