Super Lemon Haze autoflower is the automatic version of the revered, potent Super Lemon Haze strain. This hybrid comprises legendary genetics with impressive effects, flavor, aroma, and bag appeal. The high THC content and potent Sativa effects make the Super Lemon Haze autoflower an excellent wake-and-bake option. The feminized Super Lemon Haze Autoflower is a hybrid developed after crossing three premium strains – Super Silver Haze, Lemon Skunk, and a Ruderalis strain. It packs an impressive 20% of THC and around 0.7% CBD. This is a Sativa dominant strain with 50% Sativa, 30% Indica, and 20% Ruderalis.

Show more