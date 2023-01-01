Thanks to the Super Skunk Auto strain, Novice cannabis growers can now achieve their dream yields without breaking their backs. This highly versatile strain can withstand harsh conditions without affecting its quality. As an experienced stoner, this strain would come in handy for you. Its high potency and therapeutic benefits make it one of the most sought-after strains. Add the lip-smacking flavor and delectable aroma, and your thirst for top-shelf weed is sorted. The Super Skunk Auto is a hybrid strain developed after crossing Skunk #1, Afghani Hash, and a Ruderalis strain. It contains 80% Indica and packs around 14-20% THC, which is relatively above average. CBD levels fall below the 1% mark.

