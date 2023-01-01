Trainwreck is a top choice for many Sativa lovers. This hard-hitting strain provides well-rounded effects for an experience that will keep you returning for more. Trainwreck is the ideal wake-and-bake choice for anyone looking for something to keep them going through the day. This strain is best known for its energizing, stimulating, and mind-bending effects. We have recreated this strain to provide weed enthusiasts with a near-pure Sativa hybrid (90%) with above-average THC levels that range between 17% and 19%. CBD levels are at 0.8%.

