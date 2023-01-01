Triangle Kush is a hard-hitting, top-shelf strain that was created with the sole purpose of providing relaxation, calm, and a potent cerebral buzz. This Indica-leaning variety is an excellent recreational and medical choice, which explains its ever-growing popularity. Triangle Kush is also referred to as Triangle OG or OG triangle. This is a 90s strain that was created by crossing the aesthetic Emerald Triangle and the potent Hindu Kush. The result was a stunningly beautiful, Indica dominant strain (85/15) with THC levels ranging between 24% and 26%. Although CBD levels are low at 0.5%.

