After a long and frazzled day, turning to a highly potent cannabis strain that leaves you feeling relaxed or euphoric is warranted. The powerful sedating and relaxing effects make the Wedding Cake autoflower the ideal unwinding choice. The Wedding Cake Autoflower Cannabis is a feminized, autoflowering strain. It results from genetically combining two iconic strains; the Wedding Cake and the Super Auto #1. The Wedding Cake Autoflower is predominantly Indica – 65%. It also boasts a decent amount of THC production, standing at 17% under optimum growing conditions. The CBD content stands at 0.5%, which may be low, but it significantly boosts the strain’s therapeutic potential.

