Wedding Cake was bred by Seed Junky Genetics, a renowned cannabis breeder by crossing Animal Mints and Triangle Kush. After their creation, the seeds became very popular in Southern Carolina. Within no time, the seeds made their way to Colorado and finally to the rest of the world. Wedding Cake is one of the most sought-after seeds of all time. This Indica dominant variety (80/20) has high THC levels ranging from 24% to 27%. This is definitely a strain for more experienced users. Novice consumers are advised to steer clear or start with the lowest dose possible.

Show more