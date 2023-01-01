White Fire OG, aka WiFi, is a celebrity strain known and sought for its high potency and refreshing terpene profile. This strain is packed with admirable qualities that make it one of the best-selling varieties at United Cannabis Seeds. White Fire OG feminized cannabis is the face of the modern Indica-dominant hybrid strain. It was developed by crossing two of the most potent cannabis strains; The White and Fire OG. This hybrid stands out because of its incredible potency, with THC levels oscillating between 26% and 28%. CBD levels at 0.8%.

