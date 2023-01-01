White Widow seeds represent a classic strain with a stellar reputation. The strain is aptly named after its appearance: The buds are hard, white, and covered by a thick crystalline layer. White Widow is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a highly potent strain with balanced effects. White Widow is originally a product of Green House Seeds, a veteran Dutch seed company. It was developed in the 1990s by crossing Brazilian Sativa and South Indian Indica strains. The average THC for the strain is about 20%. CBD level is at 0.8%.

