About this product
Profile
For those who want their relaxation served with a refreshing zing, these sativa-dominant gummies blend 15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC with the crisp, mouthwatering tartness of just-picked green apples.
Unlike sleepy indica edibles, these vegan treats deliver a bright cerebral lift that sharpens your mood while dissolving tension—perfect for social gatherings, creative sessions, or simply savoring a stress-free evening.
Clean mental lift, great for de-stress
Crisp sour apple, tangy finish
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Sour Apple Gummies Profile
THC: 15mg Delta-9 per gummy
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Tart Granny Smith with a citrusy backbone
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Mental clarity → cheerful uplift → gentle return
The Sour Apple Gummy Experience
Flavor: Like biting into a sour apple candy with natural fruit depth
Effects: Energizing within 30 minutes, lasting 2-3 hours
Best For: Social anxiety relief • Artistic inspiration • Day-to-night transition
Why They Stand Out
True-to-Fruit Taste: No artificial candy aftertaste
Transparent Dosing: Exactly 15mg THC per piece
Clean Formula: Vegan, non-GMO, and lab-verified
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Energized
Focused
Flavor
Apple
Sour
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
For those who want their relaxation served with a refreshing zing, these sativa-dominant gummies blend 15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC with the crisp, mouthwatering tartness of just-picked green apples.
Unlike sleepy indica edibles, these vegan treats deliver a bright cerebral lift that sharpens your mood while dissolving tension—perfect for social gatherings, creative sessions, or simply savoring a stress-free evening.
Clean mental lift, great for de-stress
Crisp sour apple, tangy finish
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Sour Apple Gummies Profile
THC: 15mg Delta-9 per gummy
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Tart Granny Smith with a citrusy backbone
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Mental clarity → cheerful uplift → gentle return
The Sour Apple Gummy Experience
Flavor: Like biting into a sour apple candy with natural fruit depth
Effects: Energizing within 30 minutes, lasting 2-3 hours
Best For: Social anxiety relief • Artistic inspiration • Day-to-night transition
Why They Stand Out
True-to-Fruit Taste: No artificial candy aftertaste
Transparent Dosing: Exactly 15mg THC per piece
Clean Formula: Vegan, non-GMO, and lab-verified
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Energized
Focused
Flavor
Apple
Sour
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
For those who want their relaxation served with a refreshing zing, these sativa-dominant gummies blend 15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC with the crisp, mouthwatering tartness of just-picked green apples.
Unlike sleepy indica edibles, these vegan treats deliver a bright cerebral lift that sharpens your mood while dissolving tension—perfect for social gatherings, creative sessions, or simply savoring a stress-free evening.
Clean mental lift, great for de-stress
Crisp sour apple, tangy finish
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Sour Apple Gummies Profile
THC: 15mg Delta-9 per gummy
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Tart Granny Smith with a citrusy backbone
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Mental clarity → cheerful uplift → gentle return
The Sour Apple Gummy Experience
Flavor: Like biting into a sour apple candy with natural fruit depth
Effects: Energizing within 30 minutes, lasting 2-3 hours
Best For: Social anxiety relief • Artistic inspiration • Day-to-night transition
Why They Stand Out
True-to-Fruit Taste: No artificial candy aftertaste
Transparent Dosing: Exactly 15mg THC per piece
Clean Formula: Vegan, non-GMO, and lab-verified
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Energized
Focused
Flavor
Apple
Sour
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
For those who want their relaxation served with a refreshing zing, these sativa-dominant gummies blend 15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC with the crisp, mouthwatering tartness of just-picked green apples.
Unlike sleepy indica edibles, these vegan treats deliver a bright cerebral lift that sharpens your mood while dissolving tension—perfect for social gatherings, creative sessions, or simply savoring a stress-free evening.
Clean mental lift, great for de-stress
Crisp sour apple, tangy finish
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Sour Apple Gummies Profile
THC: 15mg Delta-9 per gummy
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Tart Granny Smith with a citrusy backbone
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Mental clarity → cheerful uplift → gentle return
The Sour Apple Gummy Experience
Flavor: Like biting into a sour apple candy with natural fruit depth
Effects: Energizing within 30 minutes, lasting 2-3 hours
Best For: Social anxiety relief • Artistic inspiration • Day-to-night transition
Why They Stand Out
True-to-Fruit Taste: No artificial candy aftertaste
Transparent Dosing: Exactly 15mg THC per piece
Clean Formula: Vegan, non-GMO, and lab-verified
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Energized
Focused
Flavor
Apple
Sour
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item