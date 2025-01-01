Profile



For those who want their relaxation served with a refreshing zing, these sativa-dominant gummies blend 15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC with the crisp, mouthwatering tartness of just-picked green apples.



Unlike sleepy indica edibles, these vegan treats deliver a bright cerebral lift that sharpens your mood while dissolving tension—perfect for social gatherings, creative sessions, or simply savoring a stress-free evening.



Clean mental lift, great for de-stress

Crisp sour apple, tangy finish

Low-sugar, full-flavor blend

Vegan & gluten-free formula



Sour Apple Gummies Profile

THC: 15mg Delta-9 per gummy

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor: Tart Granny Smith with a citrusy backbone

Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar

Effects: Mental clarity → cheerful uplift → gentle return



The Sour Apple Gummy Experience

Flavor: Like biting into a sour apple candy with natural fruit depth

Effects: Energizing within 30 minutes, lasting 2-3 hours

Best For: Social anxiety relief • Artistic inspiration • Day-to-night transition



Why They Stand Out

True-to-Fruit Taste: No artificial candy aftertaste

Transparent Dosing: Exactly 15mg THC per piece

Clean Formula: Vegan, non-GMO, and lab-verified



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Energized

Focused



Flavor

Apple

Sour



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.