When life hands you lemons, make euphoria. These sativa-dominant gummies deliver 15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in a tangy, puckering lemon candy format, inspired by the legendary Super Lemon Haze strain.



Designed for those who want their relaxation served with a citrusy spark, each bite starts with an invigorating rush of creativity before mellowing into a smooth, stress-free glide.



Euphoric lift, fades into relaxation

Bright citrus, tart lemon candy

Low-sugar, full-flavor blend

Vegan & gluten-free formula



Sour Lemon Gummies Profile

THC: 15mg Delta-9 per gummy

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor: Zesty lemon drop with natural citrus peel bite

Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar

Effects: Cerebral buzz → flowing creativity → gentle unwind



The Sour Lemon Gummy Experience

Flavor: Like sucking on a lemon wedge dipped in sugar

Effects: Energizing within 20 mins, lasting 2-3 hours

Best For: Morning motivation • Artistic sessions • Social vibe-lifts



Why They Stand Out

Super Lemon Haze Heritage: Legendary sativa genetics in edible form

Precision Dosing: Consistent 15mg THC for predictable effects

Clean Ingredients: Non-GMO, vegan, and triple-tested for purity



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Energized

Focused



Flavor

Citrus

Lemon

Sour



