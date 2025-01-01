About this product
When life hands you lemons, make euphoria. These sativa-dominant gummies deliver 15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in a tangy, puckering lemon candy format, inspired by the legendary Super Lemon Haze strain.
Designed for those who want their relaxation served with a citrusy spark, each bite starts with an invigorating rush of creativity before mellowing into a smooth, stress-free glide.
Euphoric lift, fades into relaxation
Bright citrus, tart lemon candy
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Sour Lemon Gummies Profile
THC: 15mg Delta-9 per gummy
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Zesty lemon drop with natural citrus peel bite
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Cerebral buzz → flowing creativity → gentle unwind
The Sour Lemon Gummy Experience
Flavor: Like sucking on a lemon wedge dipped in sugar
Effects: Energizing within 20 mins, lasting 2-3 hours
Best For: Morning motivation • Artistic sessions • Social vibe-lifts
Why They Stand Out
Super Lemon Haze Heritage: Legendary sativa genetics in edible form
Precision Dosing: Consistent 15mg THC for predictable effects
Clean Ingredients: Non-GMO, vegan, and triple-tested for purity
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Energized
Focused
Flavor
Citrus
Lemon
Sour
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
