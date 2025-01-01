Profile



Taste the rainbow of relaxation. Each vegan gummy delivers 15mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in a burst of tropical fruit flavor, blending energizing euphoria with deep indica calm.



Perfect for transforming "me time" into pure bliss—whether you're unwinding after work or prepping for dreamland.



Boost of energy, fades to couch-lock

Blueberry, strawberry, tropical fruit

Low-sugar, full-flavor blend

Vegan & gluten-free formula



Zkittlez Gummies Profile

THC: 15mg Delta-9 per gummy

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor: Mixed berry explosion (blueberry/strawberry/tropical)

Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar

Effects: Energetic uplift → full-body serenity → sleepy contentment



The Zkittlez Gummy Experience

Flavor: Juicy fruit medley with candy-shop sweetness

Effects: 30-min pep → 2-hour cozy melt

Best For: Movie nights • Stress relief • Sleep prep



Why They Stand Out

Precision Dosing: Consistent 15mg THC for predictable effects

Flavor First: No herbal aftertaste—just nostalgic fruit bliss

Clean Ingredients: Vegan, non-GMO, and lab-tested



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Sleepy

Chill



Flavor

Blueberry

Strawberry

Tropical



