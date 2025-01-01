About this product
Profile
Taste the rainbow of relaxation. Each vegan gummy delivers 15mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in a burst of tropical fruit flavor, blending energizing euphoria with deep indica calm.
Perfect for transforming "me time" into pure bliss—whether you're unwinding after work or prepping for dreamland.
Boost of energy, fades to couch-lock
Blueberry, strawberry, tropical fruit
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Zkittlez Gummies Profile
THC: 15mg Delta-9 per gummy
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Mixed berry explosion (blueberry/strawberry/tropical)
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Energetic uplift → full-body serenity → sleepy contentment
The Zkittlez Gummy Experience
Flavor: Juicy fruit medley with candy-shop sweetness
Effects: 30-min pep → 2-hour cozy melt
Best For: Movie nights • Stress relief • Sleep prep
Why They Stand Out
Precision Dosing: Consistent 15mg THC for predictable effects
Flavor First: No herbal aftertaste—just nostalgic fruit bliss
Clean Ingredients: Vegan, non-GMO, and lab-tested
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Sleepy
Chill
Flavor
Blueberry
Strawberry
Tropical
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
