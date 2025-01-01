About this product
Profile
For those who want their relaxation served with a berry-sweet twist, these balanced hybrid gummies pack 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC into each juicy strawberry bite.
Inspired by the classic Strawberry Cough strain, they deliver a unique three-phase experience: a euphoric mental lift that sparks creativity, a wave of full-body calm, and finally a cozy couch-lock perfect for lazy nights.
Calming, euphoric, ends in couch-lock
Bold strawberry, smooth juicy finish
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Strawberry Cough Gummies Profile
THC: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberry fields with creamy undertones
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Happy head rush → warm body calm → sleepy contentment
The Strawberry Cough Gummy Experience
Flavor: Sun-ripened strawberries dipped in whipped cream
Effects: Uplift within 30 mins → deep relaxation by hour 2
Best For: Stress relief • Creative moods • Late-night wind-downs
Why They Stand Out
Stronger Delta-8 Dose: 25mg for experienced users
Natural Berry Bliss: No artificial candy aftertaste
Clean Ingredients: Non-GMO and lab-tested
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Creative
Chill
Flavor
Strawberry
Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
For those who want their relaxation served with a berry-sweet twist, these balanced hybrid gummies pack 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC into each juicy strawberry bite.
Inspired by the classic Strawberry Cough strain, they deliver a unique three-phase experience: a euphoric mental lift that sparks creativity, a wave of full-body calm, and finally a cozy couch-lock perfect for lazy nights.
Calming, euphoric, ends in couch-lock
Bold strawberry, smooth juicy finish
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Strawberry Cough Gummies Profile
THC: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberry fields with creamy undertones
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Happy head rush → warm body calm → sleepy contentment
The Strawberry Cough Gummy Experience
Flavor: Sun-ripened strawberries dipped in whipped cream
Effects: Uplift within 30 mins → deep relaxation by hour 2
Best For: Stress relief • Creative moods • Late-night wind-downs
Why They Stand Out
Stronger Delta-8 Dose: 25mg for experienced users
Natural Berry Bliss: No artificial candy aftertaste
Clean Ingredients: Non-GMO and lab-tested
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Creative
Chill
Flavor
Strawberry
Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
For those who want their relaxation served with a berry-sweet twist, these balanced hybrid gummies pack 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC into each juicy strawberry bite.
Inspired by the classic Strawberry Cough strain, they deliver a unique three-phase experience: a euphoric mental lift that sparks creativity, a wave of full-body calm, and finally a cozy couch-lock perfect for lazy nights.
Calming, euphoric, ends in couch-lock
Bold strawberry, smooth juicy finish
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Strawberry Cough Gummies Profile
THC: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberry fields with creamy undertones
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Happy head rush → warm body calm → sleepy contentment
The Strawberry Cough Gummy Experience
Flavor: Sun-ripened strawberries dipped in whipped cream
Effects: Uplift within 30 mins → deep relaxation by hour 2
Best For: Stress relief • Creative moods • Late-night wind-downs
Why They Stand Out
Stronger Delta-8 Dose: 25mg for experienced users
Natural Berry Bliss: No artificial candy aftertaste
Clean Ingredients: Non-GMO and lab-tested
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Creative
Chill
Flavor
Strawberry
Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
For those who want their relaxation served with a berry-sweet twist, these balanced hybrid gummies pack 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC into each juicy strawberry bite.
Inspired by the classic Strawberry Cough strain, they deliver a unique three-phase experience: a euphoric mental lift that sparks creativity, a wave of full-body calm, and finally a cozy couch-lock perfect for lazy nights.
Calming, euphoric, ends in couch-lock
Bold strawberry, smooth juicy finish
Low-sugar, full-flavor blend
Vegan & gluten-free formula
Strawberry Cough Gummies Profile
THC: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberry fields with creamy undertones
Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar
Effects: Happy head rush → warm body calm → sleepy contentment
The Strawberry Cough Gummy Experience
Flavor: Sun-ripened strawberries dipped in whipped cream
Effects: Uplift within 30 mins → deep relaxation by hour 2
Best For: Stress relief • Creative moods • Late-night wind-downs
Why They Stand Out
Stronger Delta-8 Dose: 25mg for experienced users
Natural Berry Bliss: No artificial candy aftertaste
Clean Ingredients: Non-GMO and lab-tested
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Creative
Chill
Flavor
Strawberry
Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item