Profile



For those who want their relaxation served with a berry-sweet twist, these balanced hybrid gummies pack 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC into each juicy strawberry bite.



Inspired by the classic Strawberry Cough strain, they deliver a unique three-phase experience: a euphoric mental lift that sparks creativity, a wave of full-body calm, and finally a cozy couch-lock perfect for lazy nights.



Calming, euphoric, ends in couch-lock

Bold strawberry, smooth juicy finish

Low-sugar, full-flavor blend

Vegan & gluten-free formula



Strawberry Cough Gummies Profile

THC: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy

Type: 50/50 Hybrid

Flavor: Ripe strawberry fields with creamy undertones

Dietary: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sugar

Effects: Happy head rush → warm body calm → sleepy contentment



The Strawberry Cough Gummy Experience

Flavor: Sun-ripened strawberries dipped in whipped cream

Effects: Uplift within 30 mins → deep relaxation by hour 2

Best For: Stress relief • Creative moods • Late-night wind-downs



Why They Stand Out

Stronger Delta-8 Dose: 25mg for experienced users

Natural Berry Bliss: No artificial candy aftertaste

Clean Ingredients: Non-GMO and lab-tested



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Creative

Chill



Flavor

Strawberry

Sweet



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.