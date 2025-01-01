About this product
Profile
Experience the legendary Blue Dream in smooth live rosin vape form. With 56.60% THCa, this balanced hybrid blends blueberry sweetness with creative clarity and relaxing calm. A perfect choice for daytime balance and artistic focus, now in a convenient disposable format.
Balanced hybrid for creativity and calm
Sweet blueberry aroma with earthy depth
Convenient 1g rechargeable disposable
High THCa potency for smooth, flavorful clouds
Blue Dream Live Rosin Vape Profile
Size: 1 Gram
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Alpha Pinene
Aroma: Blueberry with sweet, earthy undertones
Flavor: Berry-forward with smooth sweetness
Effects: Uplifted → Creative → Relaxed
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
The Blue Dream Vape Experience
Flavor: Sweet, berry-rich inhale with smooth, creamy exhale
Effects: Euphoric and clear-headed relaxation
Best For: Daytime creativity • Artistic inspiration • Balanced relief
Why It Stands Out
Premium Live Rosin: Retains full terpene flavor and potency
Portable Design: Rechargeable USB-C for convenience
Signature Strain: The iconic Blue Dream in vapor form
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
