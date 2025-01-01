Profile



Experience the legendary Blue Dream in smooth live rosin vape form. With 56.60% THCa, this balanced hybrid blends blueberry sweetness with creative clarity and relaxing calm. A perfect choice for daytime balance and artistic focus, now in a convenient disposable format.



Balanced hybrid for creativity and calm

Sweet blueberry aroma with earthy depth

Convenient 1g rechargeable disposable

High THCa potency for smooth, flavorful clouds



Blue Dream Live Rosin Vape Profile

Size: 1 Gram

THCa: 56.60%

Type: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Alpha Pinene

Aroma: Blueberry with sweet, earthy undertones

Flavor: Berry-forward with smooth sweetness

Effects: Uplifted → Creative → Relaxed

Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable



The Blue Dream Vape Experience

Flavor: Sweet, berry-rich inhale with smooth, creamy exhale

Effects: Euphoric and clear-headed relaxation

Best For: Daytime creativity • Artistic inspiration • Balanced relief



Why It Stands Out

Premium Live Rosin: Retains full terpene flavor and potency

Portable Design: Rechargeable USB-C for convenience

Signature Strain: The iconic Blue Dream in vapor form



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Creative

Relaxed

Uplifted



Terpenes

Alpha Pinene

Caryophyllene

Myrcene



Certificate of Analysis



