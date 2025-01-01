About this product
Profile
Like dessert for your senses and a warm blanket for your soul. These premium pre-rolls deliver the legendary Blueberry Kush experience in perfect 1g singles. With 25.9% THCa and a luscious blueberry-kush flavor profile, they offer slow-burning relaxation that's ideal for unwinding after a long day or preparing for restful sleep.
Relaxing and calming, slightly sedating
Blueberry with earthy, fruity finish
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll Profile
Size: 1 Gram
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Genetics: Blueberry x OG Kush
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene
Aroma: Fresh blueberries with earthy OG undertones
Flavor: Sweet berry compote with herbal spice
Effects: Full-body relaxation with happy mental drift
The Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll Experience
Flavor: Juicy blueberries dusted with kushy herbs
Effects: Warm euphoria melts into deep calm
Best For: Evening relaxation • Stress relief • Sleep support
Why It Stands Out
Premium Indoor Flower: No trim or shake, just quality buds.
Ultra-Fine Grind: Smooth, even burn from tip to base.
Potent Effects: Long-lasting relaxation in every puff.
Strain Type
Indica
Effects
Sleepy
Chill
Flavor
Blueberry
Sweet
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
