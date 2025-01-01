Profile



Like dessert for your senses and a warm blanket for your soul. These premium pre-rolls deliver the legendary Blueberry Kush experience in perfect 1g singles. With 25.9% THCa and a luscious blueberry-kush flavor profile, they offer slow-burning relaxation that's ideal for unwinding after a long day or preparing for restful sleep.



Relaxing and calming, slightly sedating

Blueberry with earthy, fruity finish

Packed with premium indoor flower

Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn



Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll Profile

Size: 1 Gram

Potency: 25.9% THCa

Genetics: Blueberry x OG Kush

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene

Aroma: Fresh blueberries with earthy OG undertones

Flavor: Sweet berry compote with herbal spice

Effects: Full-body relaxation with happy mental drift



The Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll Experience

Flavor: Juicy blueberries dusted with kushy herbs

Effects: Warm euphoria melts into deep calm

Best For: Evening relaxation • Stress relief • Sleep support



Why It Stands Out

Premium Indoor Flower: No trim or shake, just quality buds.

Ultra-Fine Grind: Smooth, even burn from tip to base.

Potent Effects: Long-lasting relaxation in every puff.



Strain Type

Indica



Effects

Sleepy

Chill



Flavor

Blueberry

Sweet



Terpenes

Alpha Pinene

Caryophyllene

Myrcene



Certificate of Analysis



