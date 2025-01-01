Profile



For those who want a smooth descent into relaxed clarity, this hybrid flower features approximately 27% THCa and an aroma of rich diesel with earthy, slightly sweet undertones. It offers a mellow lift with body-ease and gentle focus, making it ideal for winding down while staying aware.



Clean, mellow body relaxation with subtle uplift

Rich diesel aroma balanced with earth and subtle sweetness

High-potency THCa (≈ 27%) in a hand-trimmed US-grown flower

Grown and cured for maximum potency and flavor



Cadillac Rainbow Profile

THCa: ~27%

Type: Hybrid

Aromas: Diesel, earthy, slightly sweet

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene & Caryophyllene

Effects: Relaxed → Uplifted → Sleepy



The Cadillac Rainbow Experience

Flavor/Aroma: Opens with a bold diesel-rich scent layered over earthiness and a mild sweetness—think a clean gassy fuel note with a soft mellow finish.

Effects: Starts with a soothing wave of relaxation, shifts into a gentle uplift of mood and clarity, then naturally eases toward a restful calm.

Best For: Evenings when you want to decompress without completely checking out; winding down after a long day; mellow socializing in low-key settings.



Why They Stand Out

Precise Potency: The flower boasts ~27% THCa — a powerful but controlled level, ensuring noticeable effect without overbearing sedation.

Grown with Care: Hand-trimmed, US-grown, lab-tested for purity & potency.

Balanced Hybrid Feel: While it leans toward body-ease, the hybrid genetics keep it from becoming purely sedative, allowing for uplift and gentle clarity.



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Relaxed

Uplifted

Sleepy



Flavor / Aroma

Diesel

Earthy

Slightly Sweet



