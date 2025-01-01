About this product
Profile
For those who want a smooth descent into relaxed clarity, this hybrid flower features approximately 27% THCa and an aroma of rich diesel with earthy, slightly sweet undertones. It offers a mellow lift with body-ease and gentle focus, making it ideal for winding down while staying aware.
Clean, mellow body relaxation with subtle uplift
Rich diesel aroma balanced with earth and subtle sweetness
High-potency THCa (≈ 27%) in a hand-trimmed US-grown flower
Grown and cured for maximum potency and flavor
Cadillac Rainbow Profile
THCa: ~27%
Type: Hybrid
Aromas: Diesel, earthy, slightly sweet
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene & Caryophyllene
Effects: Relaxed → Uplifted → Sleepy
The Cadillac Rainbow Experience
Flavor/Aroma: Opens with a bold diesel-rich scent layered over earthiness and a mild sweetness—think a clean gassy fuel note with a soft mellow finish.
Effects: Starts with a soothing wave of relaxation, shifts into a gentle uplift of mood and clarity, then naturally eases toward a restful calm.
Best For: Evenings when you want to decompress without completely checking out; winding down after a long day; mellow socializing in low-key settings.
Why They Stand Out
Precise Potency: The flower boasts ~27% THCa — a powerful but controlled level, ensuring noticeable effect without overbearing sedation.
Grown with Care: Hand-trimmed, US-grown, lab-tested for purity & potency.
Balanced Hybrid Feel: While it leans toward body-ease, the hybrid genetics keep it from becoming purely sedative, allowing for uplift and gentle clarity.
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Uplifted
Sleepy
Flavor / Aroma
Diesel
Earthy
Slightly Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this product
Profile
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item