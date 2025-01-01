About this product
Profile
The comfort food of cannabis. This 56.6% THCa / 17.3% CBD sativa-leaning hybrid wraps you in creamy vanilla sweetness while delivering gentle euphoria—perfect for turning downtime into "me time" without heavy sedation.
Smooth, calming high for mellow days
Creamy vanilla, sweet cereal & fruit
Clog-free, hassle-free hits
Rechargeable disposable (USB-C)
Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape Profile
Size: 1 Gram
THCa: 56.6%
CBD: 17.3%
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene
Aroma: Milk-soaked cereal with berry drizzle
Flavor: Vanilla custard with fruity loops finish
Effects: Sunny mood lift → whisper-soft relaxation
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
The Cereal Milk Vape Experience
Flavor: Childhood cereal milk with a gourmet twist
Effects: Stress dissolves, joy lingers
Best For: Solo recharge • Creative journaling • Sunset gazing
Why It Stands Out
Nostalgic Flavor: Liquid dessert in vapor form
Goldilocks High: Not too sleepy, not too buzzy
Premium Tech: Leak-proof ceramic coil for pure taste
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Chill
Happy
Flavor
Creamy
Sweet
Vanilla
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Limonene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
