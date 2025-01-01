Profile



The comfort food of cannabis. This 56.6% THCa / 17.3% CBD sativa-leaning hybrid wraps you in creamy vanilla sweetness while delivering gentle euphoria—perfect for turning downtime into "me time" without heavy sedation.



Smooth, calming high for mellow days

Creamy vanilla, sweet cereal & fruit

Clog-free, hassle-free hits

Rechargeable disposable (USB-C)



Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape Profile

Size: 1 Gram

THCa: 56.6%

CBD: 17.3%

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene

Aroma: Milk-soaked cereal with berry drizzle

Flavor: Vanilla custard with fruity loops finish

Effects: Sunny mood lift → whisper-soft relaxation

Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable



The Cereal Milk Vape Experience

Flavor: Childhood cereal milk with a gourmet twist

Effects: Stress dissolves, joy lingers

Best For: Solo recharge • Creative journaling • Sunset gazing



Why It Stands Out

Nostalgic Flavor: Liquid dessert in vapor form

Goldilocks High: Not too sleepy, not too buzzy

Premium Tech: Leak-proof ceramic coil for pure taste



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Chill

Happy



Flavor

Creamy

Sweet

Vanilla



Terpenes

Alpha Pinene

Limonene

Myrcene



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.