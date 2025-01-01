Profile



Ever wish your pre-roll could deliver something more? Meet our kief-crowned jewel - a lavish 1.5g interpretation of Cherry Zkittlez that transforms ordinary sessions into ceremonial experiences.



Each generous cone wears a glittering mantle of trichomes, boosting the strain's signature 19% THC euphoria into slow-burning brilliance that lasts longer and satisfies deeper.



Kief-dusted Luxury

Burst of fruity flavors

Packed with premium indoor flower

Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn



Strain Profile

Size: 1.5 Grams

Potency: 19% THC (Lab-tested for consistency)

Genetics: Zkittlez x Cherry Pie

Type: 50/50 Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene

Aroma: Ripe apples and summer berries with a piney undertone

Flavor: Juicy tree fruit medley with herbal spice on the exhale

Effects: Focused clarity meets full-body relaxation



The Cherry Zkittlez Experience

Flavor: Burst of apple and berry sweetness, rounded by earthy pine

Effects: Starts with cerebral uplift, melts into calm euphoria—zero couchlock

Best For: Creative flow • Social vibes • stress relief without sedation



Why It Stands Out

Precision-Rolled: 1.5G of hand-trimmed flower in a slow-burning cone

Terpene-Rich: Myrcene and caryophyllene enhance relaxation and flavor depth

Versatile High: Equally suited for daytime adventures or evening wind-downs



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Focused

Relaxed

Uplifted



Flavor

Apple

Berry

Tree Fruit



Terpenes

Alpha Pinene

Caryophyllene

Myrcene



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.