About this product
Profile
Ever wish your pre-roll could deliver something more? Meet our kief-crowned jewel - a lavish 1.5g interpretation of Cherry Zkittlez that transforms ordinary sessions into ceremonial experiences.
Each generous cone wears a glittering mantle of trichomes, boosting the strain's signature 19% THC euphoria into slow-burning brilliance that lasts longer and satisfies deeper.
Kief-dusted Luxury
Burst of fruity flavors
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Strain Profile
Size: 1.5 Grams
Potency: 19% THC (Lab-tested for consistency)
Genetics: Zkittlez x Cherry Pie
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene
Aroma: Ripe apples and summer berries with a piney undertone
Flavor: Juicy tree fruit medley with herbal spice on the exhale
Effects: Focused clarity meets full-body relaxation
The Cherry Zkittlez Experience
Flavor: Burst of apple and berry sweetness, rounded by earthy pine
Effects: Starts with cerebral uplift, melts into calm euphoria—zero couchlock
Best For: Creative flow • Social vibes • stress relief without sedation
Why It Stands Out
Precision-Rolled: 1.5G of hand-trimmed flower in a slow-burning cone
Terpene-Rich: Myrcene and caryophyllene enhance relaxation and flavor depth
Versatile High: Equally suited for daytime adventures or evening wind-downs
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Flavor
Apple
Berry
Tree Fruit
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Ever wish your pre-roll could deliver something more? Meet our kief-crowned jewel - a lavish 1.5g interpretation of Cherry Zkittlez that transforms ordinary sessions into ceremonial experiences.
Each generous cone wears a glittering mantle of trichomes, boosting the strain's signature 19% THC euphoria into slow-burning brilliance that lasts longer and satisfies deeper.
Kief-dusted Luxury
Burst of fruity flavors
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Strain Profile
Size: 1.5 Grams
Potency: 19% THC (Lab-tested for consistency)
Genetics: Zkittlez x Cherry Pie
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene
Aroma: Ripe apples and summer berries with a piney undertone
Flavor: Juicy tree fruit medley with herbal spice on the exhale
Effects: Focused clarity meets full-body relaxation
The Cherry Zkittlez Experience
Flavor: Burst of apple and berry sweetness, rounded by earthy pine
Effects: Starts with cerebral uplift, melts into calm euphoria—zero couchlock
Best For: Creative flow • Social vibes • stress relief without sedation
Why It Stands Out
Precision-Rolled: 1.5G of hand-trimmed flower in a slow-burning cone
Terpene-Rich: Myrcene and caryophyllene enhance relaxation and flavor depth
Versatile High: Equally suited for daytime adventures or evening wind-downs
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Flavor
Apple
Berry
Tree Fruit
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
Ever wish your pre-roll could deliver something more? Meet our kief-crowned jewel - a lavish 1.5g interpretation of Cherry Zkittlez that transforms ordinary sessions into ceremonial experiences.
Each generous cone wears a glittering mantle of trichomes, boosting the strain's signature 19% THC euphoria into slow-burning brilliance that lasts longer and satisfies deeper.
Kief-dusted Luxury
Burst of fruity flavors
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Strain Profile
Size: 1.5 Grams
Potency: 19% THC (Lab-tested for consistency)
Genetics: Zkittlez x Cherry Pie
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene
Aroma: Ripe apples and summer berries with a piney undertone
Flavor: Juicy tree fruit medley with herbal spice on the exhale
Effects: Focused clarity meets full-body relaxation
The Cherry Zkittlez Experience
Flavor: Burst of apple and berry sweetness, rounded by earthy pine
Effects: Starts with cerebral uplift, melts into calm euphoria—zero couchlock
Best For: Creative flow • Social vibes • stress relief without sedation
Why It Stands Out
Precision-Rolled: 1.5G of hand-trimmed flower in a slow-burning cone
Terpene-Rich: Myrcene and caryophyllene enhance relaxation and flavor depth
Versatile High: Equally suited for daytime adventures or evening wind-downs
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Flavor
Apple
Berry
Tree Fruit
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Ever wish your pre-roll could deliver something more? Meet our kief-crowned jewel - a lavish 1.5g interpretation of Cherry Zkittlez that transforms ordinary sessions into ceremonial experiences.
Each generous cone wears a glittering mantle of trichomes, boosting the strain's signature 19% THC euphoria into slow-burning brilliance that lasts longer and satisfies deeper.
Kief-dusted Luxury
Burst of fruity flavors
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Strain Profile
Size: 1.5 Grams
Potency: 19% THC (Lab-tested for consistency)
Genetics: Zkittlez x Cherry Pie
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene
Aroma: Ripe apples and summer berries with a piney undertone
Flavor: Juicy tree fruit medley with herbal spice on the exhale
Effects: Focused clarity meets full-body relaxation
The Cherry Zkittlez Experience
Flavor: Burst of apple and berry sweetness, rounded by earthy pine
Effects: Starts with cerebral uplift, melts into calm euphoria—zero couchlock
Best For: Creative flow • Social vibes • stress relief without sedation
Why It Stands Out
Precision-Rolled: 1.5G of hand-trimmed flower in a slow-burning cone
Terpene-Rich: Myrcene and caryophyllene enhance relaxation and flavor depth
Versatile High: Equally suited for daytime adventures or evening wind-downs
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Flavor
Apple
Berry
Tree Fruit
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item