For those seeking a deep, full-body unwind with layered sensory intrigue, this indica-dominant flower presents approximately 30% THCa, married with a bold garlic-funk and creamy-diesel aroma grounded in earthy, gassy richness.



Unlike light sativas that spark energy, these dense, resin-coated buds deliver a soothing surrender fused with subtle mental clarity — perfect for quiet evenings, creative reflection, or melting away the day’s tension.



Heavy-hit relaxation that keeps the mind aware

Rich garlic + gassy diesel aroma with a creamy finish

Premium flower with high THCa concentration

Hand-trimmed buds grown under controlled conditions



Donny Burger Profile

THCa: ~30% (potency may vary by batch)

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor/Aroma: Garlic funk → creamy diesel → earthy gassy finish

Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)

Effects: Calm body high → gentle cerebral lift → restful descent



The Donny Burger Experience

Flavor/Aroma: Imagine a savory fusion of garlic-toned funk, rich diesel gas, and a creamy undercurrent, followed by an earthy, slightly cheesy gas twist.

Effects: Begins with relaxed physical ease, transitions into subtle mental uplift and grounded clarity, then settles into smooth, tranquil calm.

Best For: Unwinding after a long day • Creative thinking in low-stress settings • Quiet social moments or solo relaxation when you want to stay cozy yet alert.



Why They Stand Out

True Flavor Depth: Bold, savory and gassy profile that delivers more than typical flower.

High Potency: Elevated THCa levels for experienced users seeking stronger effect.

Quality Cultivation: Carefully grown and processed to preserve resin, aroma and effect.



Strain Type

Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Effects

Relaxed

Calm & Aware

Restful



Flavor / Aroma

Garlic

Diesel / Gas

Earthy / Creamy finish



