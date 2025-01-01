About this product
Profile
For those seeking a deep, full-body unwind with layered sensory intrigue, this indica-dominant flower presents approximately 30% THCa, married with a bold garlic-funk and creamy-diesel aroma grounded in earthy, gassy richness.
Unlike light sativas that spark energy, these dense, resin-coated buds deliver a soothing surrender fused with subtle mental clarity — perfect for quiet evenings, creative reflection, or melting away the day’s tension.
Heavy-hit relaxation that keeps the mind aware
Rich garlic + gassy diesel aroma with a creamy finish
Premium flower with high THCa concentration
Hand-trimmed buds grown under controlled conditions
Donny Burger Profile
THCa: ~30% (potency may vary by batch)
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor/Aroma: Garlic funk → creamy diesel → earthy gassy finish
Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)
Effects: Calm body high → gentle cerebral lift → restful descent
The Donny Burger Experience
Flavor/Aroma: Imagine a savory fusion of garlic-toned funk, rich diesel gas, and a creamy undercurrent, followed by an earthy, slightly cheesy gas twist.
Effects: Begins with relaxed physical ease, transitions into subtle mental uplift and grounded clarity, then settles into smooth, tranquil calm.
Best For: Unwinding after a long day • Creative thinking in low-stress settings • Quiet social moments or solo relaxation when you want to stay cozy yet alert.
Why They Stand Out
True Flavor Depth: Bold, savory and gassy profile that delivers more than typical flower.
High Potency: Elevated THCa levels for experienced users seeking stronger effect.
Quality Cultivation: Carefully grown and processed to preserve resin, aroma and effect.
Strain Type
Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Calm & Aware
Restful
Flavor / Aroma
Garlic
Diesel / Gas
Earthy / Creamy finish
Certificate of Analysis
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
