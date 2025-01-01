Profile



When morning coffee just isn't enough, this collection delivers next-level vitality through premium sativa-dominant cannabis. We've curated the most electrifying strains and products to transform fatigue into focus, brain fog into brilliance, and ordinary days into extraordinary productivity.



From the citrusy zing of Sour Lemon Gummies to the legendary cerebral punch of Ghost Train Haze, each product is a masterclass in cannabis-fueled energy. Whether you're powering through creative projects, outdoor adventures, or social marathons, this bundle provides clean, jitter-free stimulation that lasts.



1. Sour Lemon Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Zesty lemon drop

Effects: Cerebral buzz → flowing creativity



2. Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower

Size: 3.5g

Potency: 37.22% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Citrus lightning bolt

Effects: Mental IMAX clarity



3. Sour Diesel Pre-Roll

Size: 1g

Potency: 25.4% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Bright citrus diesel

Effects: Fast-acting cerebral energy



4. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape

Size: 1g

Potency: 57.1% THCa | 16.6% CBD

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Sunlit pine needles

Effects: Clean-headed alertness



5. Strawberry Cough Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy

Type: Balanced hybrid

Flavor: Ripe strawberry

Effects: Happy head rush → gentle calm



Why You'll Love It

Multi-Format Energy: Gummies, flower, pre-rolls and vapes for all situations

Smart Strain Selection: Legendary sativas with proven energizing effects

No Crash Guarantee: Clean energy without jitters or burnout

Creativity Boost: Sharpen focus while unlocking creative flow



