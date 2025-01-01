About this product
When morning coffee just isn't enough, this collection delivers next-level vitality through premium sativa-dominant cannabis. We've curated the most electrifying strains and products to transform fatigue into focus, brain fog into brilliance, and ordinary days into extraordinary productivity.
From the citrusy zing of Sour Lemon Gummies to the legendary cerebral punch of Ghost Train Haze, each product is a masterclass in cannabis-fueled energy. Whether you're powering through creative projects, outdoor adventures, or social marathons, this bundle provides clean, jitter-free stimulation that lasts.
1. Sour Lemon Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Zesty lemon drop
Effects: Cerebral buzz → flowing creativity
2. Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.22% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus lightning bolt
Effects: Mental IMAX clarity
3. Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.4% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Bright citrus diesel
Effects: Fast-acting cerebral energy
4. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 57.1% THCa | 16.6% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Sunlit pine needles
Effects: Clean-headed alertness
5. Strawberry Cough Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy
Type: Balanced hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberry
Effects: Happy head rush → gentle calm
Why You'll Love It
Multi-Format Energy: Gummies, flower, pre-rolls and vapes for all situations
Smart Strain Selection: Legendary sativas with proven energizing effects
No Crash Guarantee: Clean energy without jitters or burnout
Creativity Boost: Sharpen focus while unlocking creative flow
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
