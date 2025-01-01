About this product
Cut through brain fog and unlock your flow state with this precision-engineered collection of cognitive-enhancing cannabis. We've combined legendary sativa strains and balanced hybrids to deliver clean, jitter-free focus—whether you're tackling creative projects, powering through work, or diving into deep learning sessions.
From the piney clarity of Jack Herer to the electrifying citrus of Ghost Train Haze, each product is formulated with focus-boosting terpenes like limonene and pinene. Experience heightened concentration without anxiety, and mental stamina without burnout—the ultimate toolkit for anyone who thinks while they consume.
1. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 57.1% THCa | 16.6% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Sunlit pine needles
Effects: Clean-headed alertness + sustained motivation
2. Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.22% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus lightning bolt
Effects: Mental IMAX clarity + idea generation
3. Sour Lemon Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Zesty lemon drop
Effects: Cerebral buzz → flowing creativity
4. Mimosa Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus mimosa
Effects: Effortless focus + social ease
5. Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 56.6% THCa | 17.3% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Vanilla cereal milk
Effects: Sunny concentration → whisper-soft calm
Why You'll Love It
Neuro-Enhancing Formulas: Features focus-specific terpenes (pinene, limonene, terpinolene)
Task-Adaptive Effects: From deep work (Ghost Train) to collaborative thinking (Mimosa)
Zero Brain Fog: Clean mental stimulation without residual grogginess
Multi-Format Flexibility: Match your consumption method to your workflow needs
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
