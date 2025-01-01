Profile



Cut through brain fog and unlock your flow state with this precision-engineered collection of cognitive-enhancing cannabis. We've combined legendary sativa strains and balanced hybrids to deliver clean, jitter-free focus—whether you're tackling creative projects, powering through work, or diving into deep learning sessions.



From the piney clarity of Jack Herer to the electrifying citrus of Ghost Train Haze, each product is formulated with focus-boosting terpenes like limonene and pinene. Experience heightened concentration without anxiety, and mental stamina without burnout—the ultimate toolkit for anyone who thinks while they consume.



1. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape

Size: 1g

Potency: 57.1% THCa | 16.6% CBD

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Sunlit pine needles

Effects: Clean-headed alertness + sustained motivation



2. Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower

Size: 3.5g

Potency: 37.22% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Citrus lightning bolt

Effects: Mental IMAX clarity + idea generation



3. Sour Lemon Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Zesty lemon drop

Effects: Cerebral buzz → flowing creativity



4. Mimosa Pre-Roll

Size: 1g

Potency: 25.9% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Citrus mimosa

Effects: Effortless focus + social ease



5. Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape

Size: 1g

Potency: 56.6% THCa | 17.3% CBD

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Vanilla cereal milk

Effects: Sunny concentration → whisper-soft calm



Why You'll Love It

Neuro-Enhancing Formulas: Features focus-specific terpenes (pinene, limonene, terpinolene)

Task-Adaptive Effects: From deep work (Ghost Train) to collaborative thinking (Mimosa)

Zero Brain Fog: Clean mental stimulation without residual grogginess

Multi-Format Flexibility: Match your consumption method to your workflow needs



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.