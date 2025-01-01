About this product
Meet the NBA Hall of Famer of cannabis strains. Gary Payton delivers a championship-worthy experience with its euphoric, giggly effects and extreme 36.46% THCa potency. This powerhouse hybrid energizes your mind while melting away tension—perfect for those who want laser focus and full-body relaxation without sluggishness.
Clear-headed buzz, good for focus
Diesel, spice, sweet herbal funk
Grown with care, cured to perfection
Hand-trimmed for maximum potency
Strain Profile
▸ Potency: 36.46% THCa
▸ Genetics: The Y x Snowman (Cookies x Powerzzz Genetics)
▸ Type: Balanced Hybrid (50% Sativa/50% Indica)
▸ Dominant terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene
▸ Aroma: Earthy, pungent, sweet, and spicy undertones
▸ Flavor: Tangy citrus with herbal accents
▸ Effects: Relaxing yet creatively energizing, enhancing mood and sensory enjoyment
The Gary Payton THCa Flower Experience
▸ Flavor: Juicy stone fruit with floral spice and herbal undertones
▸ Effects: Uplifting cerebral energy melts into full-body relaxation
▸ Best For: Creative sessions • Social vibes • Stress relief without sedation
Why It Stands Out
Organic Indoor Cultivation – Hand-trimmed, slow-cured buds bursting with frosty trichomes.
Freshness Guaranteed – Sealed in premium protective packaging
Batch-tested – COA available below.
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Creative
Chill
Flavor
Apricot
Lavender
Pepper
Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Linalool
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
