Profile



Meet the NBA Hall of Famer of cannabis strains. Gary Payton delivers a championship-worthy experience with its euphoric, giggly effects and extreme 36.46% THCa potency. This powerhouse hybrid energizes your mind while melting away tension—perfect for those who want laser focus and full-body relaxation without sluggishness.



Clear-headed buzz, good for focus

Diesel, spice, sweet herbal funk

Grown with care, cured to perfection

Hand-trimmed for maximum potency



Strain Profile

▸ Potency: 36.46% THCa



▸ Genetics: The Y x Snowman (Cookies x Powerzzz Genetics)



▸ Type: Balanced Hybrid (50% Sativa/50% Indica)



▸ Dominant terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene



▸ Aroma: Earthy, pungent, sweet, and spicy undertones



▸ Flavor: Tangy citrus with herbal accents



▸ Effects: Relaxing yet creatively energizing, enhancing mood and sensory enjoyment



The Gary Payton THCa Flower Experience



▸ Flavor: Juicy stone fruit with floral spice and herbal undertones



▸ Effects: Uplifting cerebral energy melts into full-body relaxation



▸ Best For: Creative sessions • Social vibes • Stress relief without sedation



Why It Stands Out

Organic Indoor Cultivation – Hand-trimmed, slow-cured buds bursting with frosty trichomes.

Freshness Guaranteed – Sealed in premium protective packaging

Batch-tested – COA available below.



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Creative

Chill



Flavor

Apricot

Lavender

Pepper



Terpenes

Caryophyllene

Limonene

Linalool



Certificate of Analysis



