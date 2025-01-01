About this product
Profile
The dessert-cart legend delivers a euphoric 37.62% THCa experience—a creamy, mood-boosting hybrid that melts away stress without fogging your focus. Perfect for after-dinner relaxation or daytime creative flows.
Smooth, mellow, mood-boosting high
Creamy berry with citrus finish
Grown with care, cured to perfection
Hand-trimmed for maximum potency
Strain Profile
▸ Potency: 37.62% THCa
▸ Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies
▸ Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
▸ Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinolene, Myrcene
▸ Aroma: Electric lemon-lime with pine forest intensity
▸ Flavor: Tangy citrus rind meets earthy sage
▸ Effects: Laser-focused euphoria with zero paranoia
The Gelato THCa Flower Experience
▸Flavor: Whipped berry sorbet with zesty lime
▸Effects: Mellow body calm meets mental sunshine
▸Best For: Evening wind-downs • Creative sparks • Mood boosts
Why It Stands Out
37.62% THCa – Lab-tested ultra potency.
Artisan Cured – Hand-trimmed, slow-dried buds.
Smooth Smoke – Zero harshness, just creamy richness.
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Sleepy
Chill
Happy
Flavor
Pepper
Sweet
Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Limonene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
