The dessert-cart legend delivers a euphoric 37.62% THCa experience—a creamy, mood-boosting hybrid that melts away stress without fogging your focus. Perfect for after-dinner relaxation or daytime creative flows.



Smooth, mellow, mood-boosting high

Creamy berry with citrus finish

Grown with care, cured to perfection

Hand-trimmed for maximum potency



Strain Profile



▸ Potency: 37.62% THCa



▸ Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies



▸ Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



▸ Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinolene, Myrcene



▸ Aroma: Electric lemon-lime with pine forest intensity



▸ Flavor: Tangy citrus rind meets earthy sage



▸ Effects: Laser-focused euphoria with zero paranoia



The Gelato THCa Flower Experience



▸Flavor: Whipped berry sorbet with zesty lime



▸Effects: Mellow body calm meets mental sunshine



▸Best For: Evening wind-downs • Creative sparks • Mood boosts



Why It Stands Out

37.62% THCa – Lab-tested ultra potency.

Artisan Cured – Hand-trimmed, slow-dried buds.

Smooth Smoke – Zero harshness, just creamy richness.



Strain Type

Sativa



Effects

Sleepy

Chill

Happy



Flavor

Pepper

Sweet



Terpenes

Caryophyllene

Humulene

Limonene



