About this product
Profile
The psychedelic sativa rocket fuel blasts off with 37.22% THCa—a rare strain that transforms ordinary sessions into visionary experiences. Unlike typical sativas that merely energize, Ghost Train Haze electrifies your creativity while dissolving mental barriers, making it the muse of artists and philosophers alike. Its legendary lineage (Ghost OG x Neville’s Wreck) delivers a clean, soaring high that’s earned cult status among connoisseurs.
Creative energy, ideal for daytime use
Sharp citrus & pine, earthy floral
Grown with care, cured to perfection
Hand-trimmed for maximum potency
Strain Profile
Potency: 37.22% THCa
Genetics: Ghost OG x Neville’s Wreck
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinolene, Myrcene
Aroma: Electric lemon-lime with pine forest intensity
Flavor: Tangy citrus rind meets earthy sage
Effects: Laser-focused euphoria with zero paranoia
The Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower Experience
Flavor: Citrus lightning bolt with herbal diesel afterburn
Effects: Mental IMAX clarity + idea-generating energy
Best For: Artistic breakthroughs • Deep-dive convos • Beat creative blocks
Why It Stands Out
37.22% THCa – Lab-verified extreme potency.
Craft Cultivation – Hand-trimmed, precision-cured buds.
Uncut Effects – Pure sativa fire with no burnout.
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Energized
Focused
Uplifted
Flavor
Citrus
Lime
Sage
Terpenes
Limonene
Myrcene
Tepinolene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Energized
Focused
Uplifted
Flavor
Citrus
Lime
Sage
Terpenes
Limonene
Myrcene
Tepinolene
Certificate of Analysis
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Energized
Focused
Uplifted
Flavor
Citrus
Lime
Sage
Terpenes
Limonene
Myrcene
Tepinolene
Certificate of Analysis
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Energized
Focused
Uplifted
Flavor
Citrus
Lime
Sage
Terpenes
Limonene
Myrcene
Tepinolene
Certificate of Analysis
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item