Profile



The psychedelic sativa rocket fuel blasts off with 37.22% THCa—a rare strain that transforms ordinary sessions into visionary experiences. Unlike typical sativas that merely energize, Ghost Train Haze electrifies your creativity while dissolving mental barriers, making it the muse of artists and philosophers alike. Its legendary lineage (Ghost OG x Neville’s Wreck) delivers a clean, soaring high that’s earned cult status among connoisseurs.



Creative energy, ideal for daytime use

Sharp citrus & pine, earthy floral

Grown with care, cured to perfection

Hand-trimmed for maximum potency



Strain Profile

Potency: 37.22% THCa

Genetics: Ghost OG x Neville’s Wreck

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinolene, Myrcene

Aroma: Electric lemon-lime with pine forest intensity

Flavor: Tangy citrus rind meets earthy sage

Effects: Laser-focused euphoria with zero paranoia

The Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower Experience



Flavor: Citrus lightning bolt with herbal diesel afterburn

Effects: Mental IMAX clarity + idea-generating energy

Best For: Artistic breakthroughs • Deep-dive convos • Beat creative blocks

Why It Stands Out



37.22% THCa – Lab-verified extreme potency.

Craft Cultivation – Hand-trimmed, precision-cured buds.

Uncut Effects – Pure sativa fire with no burnout.



Strain Type

Sativa



Effects

Energized

Focused

Uplifted



Flavor

Citrus

Lime

Sage



Terpenes

Limonene

Myrcene

Tepinolene



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.