Profile
For those chasing an elevated blend of sensory richness and relaxed clarity, this indica-dominant hybrid flower delivers dense, trichome-laden buds with a potent THCa content and a layered aroma of sweet berries, dense gas and creamy undertones.
Unlike light, ultra-bright sativa varieties, this flower leans into deep calm with a subtle cerebral uplift—ideal for winding down in style, quiet creative sessions or easing into relaxing evenings.
Deep body-relaxation with a maintained clear head
Sweet berry and grape prelude, gas-driven finish
High potency THCa flower from premium cultivation
Hand-trimmed buds with rich visual appeal
Glitter Bomb Profile
THCa: High level (potency varies by batch)
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor/Aroma: Sweet grape & berries → heavy gas → smooth creamy/gassy finish
Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)
Effects: Calm body high → gentle cerebral lift → smooth descent into comfort
The Glitter Bomb Experience
Flavor/Aroma: A bouquet of lush berries and grapes up front, layered with bold gas and a whisper of creaminess—each inhalation reveals rich depth.
Effects: Begins with soothing physical ease, advances into light mental uplift and mood elevation, then eases you into a relaxed, effortless state.
Best For: Quiet evenings when you want to unwind without zoning out • Introspective creative moments • Low-key social sessions where you still want to feel present.
Why They Stand Out
Striking Visuals: Dense buds glistening with trichomes that speak to premium cultivation.
Potency & Flavor Fusion: High THCa meets complex flavor and aroma for a rich sensory ride.
Quality Craftsmanship: Grow, trim and cure practices executed to preserve terpene and cannabinoid richness.
Strain Type
Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Clear-minded
Comfortably uplifted
Flavor / Aroma
Berries / Grape
Gas / Diesel
Sweet Creamy Finish
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
