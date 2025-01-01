Profile



For those chasing an elevated blend of sensory richness and relaxed clarity, this indica-dominant hybrid flower delivers dense, trichome-laden buds with a potent THCa content and a layered aroma of sweet berries, dense gas and creamy undertones.



Unlike light, ultra-bright sativa varieties, this flower leans into deep calm with a subtle cerebral uplift—ideal for winding down in style, quiet creative sessions or easing into relaxing evenings.



Deep body-relaxation with a maintained clear head

Sweet berry and grape prelude, gas-driven finish

High potency THCa flower from premium cultivation

Hand-trimmed buds with rich visual appeal



Glitter Bomb Profile

THCa: High level (potency varies by batch)

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor/Aroma: Sweet grape & berries → heavy gas → smooth creamy/gassy finish

Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)

Effects: Calm body high → gentle cerebral lift → smooth descent into comfort



The Glitter Bomb Experience

Flavor/Aroma: A bouquet of lush berries and grapes up front, layered with bold gas and a whisper of creaminess—each inhalation reveals rich depth.

Effects: Begins with soothing physical ease, advances into light mental uplift and mood elevation, then eases you into a relaxed, effortless state.

Best For: Quiet evenings when you want to unwind without zoning out • Introspective creative moments • Low-key social sessions where you still want to feel present.



Why They Stand Out

Striking Visuals: Dense buds glistening with trichomes that speak to premium cultivation.

Potency & Flavor Fusion: High THCa meets complex flavor and aroma for a rich sensory ride.

Quality Craftsmanship: Grow, trim and cure practices executed to preserve terpene and cannabinoid richness.



Strain Type

Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Effects

Relaxed

Clear-minded

Comfortably uplifted



Flavor / Aroma

Berries / Grape

Gas / Diesel

Sweet Creamy Finish



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.