About this product
Profile
Fuel your focus with the electrifying zest of Green Crack Live Rosin THCA Vape—a sativa powerhouse that embodies clarity, motivation, and pure creative drive. With 56.6% THCa and a terpene-rich live rosin extract, this vape delivers a clean, uplifting experience bursting with citrus brightness and tropical sweetness. Designed for productivity and inspiration, it’s your perfect partner for energetic days or creative nights.
Each smooth pull offers a wave of mental sharpness and mood elevation without heaviness, keeping you fully present and in your flow. Crafted for both flavor and function, this disposable vape balances potency with precision in every inhale.
Uplifting sativa boost for focus and creativity
Zesty citrus with a tropical edge
Clean, solventless live rosin extraction
Convenient rechargeable disposable design
Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.6%
Type: Sativa
Flavor: Citrus, Mango, and Earthy undertones
Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Focused → Uplifted → Energized
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
Size: 1 Gram
The Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Experience
Flavor: Vibrant citrus layered with mango sweetness and earthy depth
Effects: Immediate mental clarity and motivation that lasts for hours
Best For: Daytime use • Creative focus • Energy and motivation
Why It Stands Out
Pure Live Rosin: Solventless extraction for true-to-strain flavor
Balanced Energy: Mental clarity without overstimulation
Premium Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C for reliable, consistent draws
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Focused
Uplifted
Energized
Flavor
Citrus
Mango
Earthy
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fuel your focus with the electrifying zest of Green Crack Live Rosin THCA Vape—a sativa powerhouse that embodies clarity, motivation, and pure creative drive. With 56.6% THCa and a terpene-rich live rosin extract, this vape delivers a clean, uplifting experience bursting with citrus brightness and tropical sweetness. Designed for productivity and inspiration, it’s your perfect partner for energetic days or creative nights.
Each smooth pull offers a wave of mental sharpness and mood elevation without heaviness, keeping you fully present and in your flow. Crafted for both flavor and function, this disposable vape balances potency with precision in every inhale.
Uplifting sativa boost for focus and creativity
Zesty citrus with a tropical edge
Clean, solventless live rosin extraction
Convenient rechargeable disposable design
Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.6%
Type: Sativa
Flavor: Citrus, Mango, and Earthy undertones
Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Focused → Uplifted → Energized
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
Size: 1 Gram
The Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Experience
Flavor: Vibrant citrus layered with mango sweetness and earthy depth
Effects: Immediate mental clarity and motivation that lasts for hours
Best For: Daytime use • Creative focus • Energy and motivation
Why It Stands Out
Pure Live Rosin: Solventless extraction for true-to-strain flavor
Balanced Energy: Mental clarity without overstimulation
Premium Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C for reliable, consistent draws
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Focused
Uplifted
Energized
Flavor
Citrus
Mango
Earthy
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
Fuel your focus with the electrifying zest of Green Crack Live Rosin THCA Vape—a sativa powerhouse that embodies clarity, motivation, and pure creative drive. With 56.6% THCa and a terpene-rich live rosin extract, this vape delivers a clean, uplifting experience bursting with citrus brightness and tropical sweetness. Designed for productivity and inspiration, it’s your perfect partner for energetic days or creative nights.
Each smooth pull offers a wave of mental sharpness and mood elevation without heaviness, keeping you fully present and in your flow. Crafted for both flavor and function, this disposable vape balances potency with precision in every inhale.
Uplifting sativa boost for focus and creativity
Zesty citrus with a tropical edge
Clean, solventless live rosin extraction
Convenient rechargeable disposable design
Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.6%
Type: Sativa
Flavor: Citrus, Mango, and Earthy undertones
Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Focused → Uplifted → Energized
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
Size: 1 Gram
The Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Experience
Flavor: Vibrant citrus layered with mango sweetness and earthy depth
Effects: Immediate mental clarity and motivation that lasts for hours
Best For: Daytime use • Creative focus • Energy and motivation
Why It Stands Out
Pure Live Rosin: Solventless extraction for true-to-strain flavor
Balanced Energy: Mental clarity without overstimulation
Premium Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C for reliable, consistent draws
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Focused
Uplifted
Energized
Flavor
Citrus
Mango
Earthy
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fuel your focus with the electrifying zest of Green Crack Live Rosin THCA Vape—a sativa powerhouse that embodies clarity, motivation, and pure creative drive. With 56.6% THCa and a terpene-rich live rosin extract, this vape delivers a clean, uplifting experience bursting with citrus brightness and tropical sweetness. Designed for productivity and inspiration, it’s your perfect partner for energetic days or creative nights.
Each smooth pull offers a wave of mental sharpness and mood elevation without heaviness, keeping you fully present and in your flow. Crafted for both flavor and function, this disposable vape balances potency with precision in every inhale.
Uplifting sativa boost for focus and creativity
Zesty citrus with a tropical edge
Clean, solventless live rosin extraction
Convenient rechargeable disposable design
Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.6%
Type: Sativa
Flavor: Citrus, Mango, and Earthy undertones
Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Focused → Uplifted → Energized
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
Size: 1 Gram
The Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Experience
Flavor: Vibrant citrus layered with mango sweetness and earthy depth
Effects: Immediate mental clarity and motivation that lasts for hours
Best For: Daytime use • Creative focus • Energy and motivation
Why It Stands Out
Pure Live Rosin: Solventless extraction for true-to-strain flavor
Balanced Energy: Mental clarity without overstimulation
Premium Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C for reliable, consistent draws
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Focused
Uplifted
Energized
Flavor
Citrus
Mango
Earthy
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item