Fuel your focus with the electrifying zest of Green Crack Live Rosin THCA Vape—a sativa powerhouse that embodies clarity, motivation, and pure creative drive. With 56.6% THCa and a terpene-rich live rosin extract, this vape delivers a clean, uplifting experience bursting with citrus brightness and tropical sweetness. Designed for productivity and inspiration, it’s your perfect partner for energetic days or creative nights.



Each smooth pull offers a wave of mental sharpness and mood elevation without heaviness, keeping you fully present and in your flow. Crafted for both flavor and function, this disposable vape balances potency with precision in every inhale.



Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Profile

THCa: 56.6%

Type: Sativa

Flavor: Citrus, Mango, and Earthy undertones

Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene

Effects: Focused → Uplifted → Energized

Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable

Size: 1 Gram



The Green Crack Live Rosin Vape Experience

Flavor: Vibrant citrus layered with mango sweetness and earthy depth

Effects: Immediate mental clarity and motivation that lasts for hours

Best For: Daytime use • Creative focus • Energy and motivation



Why It Stands Out

Pure Live Rosin: Solventless extraction for true-to-strain flavor

Balanced Energy: Mental clarity without overstimulation

Premium Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C for reliable, consistent draws



Strain Type

Sativa



Effects

Focused

Uplifted

Energized



Flavor

Citrus

Mango

Earthy



