A legendary sativa-dominant hybrid, Green Crack detonates with 39.10% THCA—an ultra-potent strain that turns wake-and-bake sessions into high-voltage productivity. Unlike ordinary sativas that just wake you up, Green Crack delivers surging mental energy with razor-sharp focus, making it the go-to strain for innovators and go-getters. Its iconic genetics (Afghani x Skunk #1) create a clean, invigorating high that's earned a die-hard following among those who demand relentless drive.



39.1% THCA powerhouse

Terpene-driven clarity

Grown with care, cured to perfection

Hand-trimmed for maximum potency



Strain Profile

Potency: 39.10% THCA (Lab-verified extreme power)

Genetics: Afghani x Skunk #1

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene

Aroma: Zesty citrus peel with dank earth and tropical mango

Flavor: Tangy mango sweetness meets sharp pine and spice

Effects: Electric motivation with zero crash



The Green Crack THCA Flower Experience

Flavor: Juicy mango explosion with a peppery pine finish

Effects: Adrenaline for the mind—unstoppable focus + euphoric drive

Best For: Crushing deadlines • Brainstorming sessions • Beating procrastination



Why It Stands Out

39.10% THCA – One of the strongest sativa-dominant strains available.

Ultra-Clean Energy – No jitters, just pure cerebral ignition.

Iconic Legacy – A cult-favorite strain for decades, beloved by artists and entrepreneurs.



Strain Type

Sativa



Effects

Creative

Energized

Uplifted



Flavor

Citrus

Earthy

Mango



Terpenes

Alpha Pinene

Caryophyllene

Myrcene



