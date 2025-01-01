About this product
Profile
A legendary sativa-dominant hybrid, Green Crack detonates with 39.10% THCA—an ultra-potent strain that turns wake-and-bake sessions into high-voltage productivity. Unlike ordinary sativas that just wake you up, Green Crack delivers surging mental energy with razor-sharp focus, making it the go-to strain for innovators and go-getters. Its iconic genetics (Afghani x Skunk #1) create a clean, invigorating high that's earned a die-hard following among those who demand relentless drive.
39.1% THCA powerhouse
Terpene-driven clarity
Grown with care, cured to perfection
Hand-trimmed for maximum potency
Strain Profile
Potency: 39.10% THCA (Lab-verified extreme power)
Genetics: Afghani x Skunk #1
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene
Aroma: Zesty citrus peel with dank earth and tropical mango
Flavor: Tangy mango sweetness meets sharp pine and spice
Effects: Electric motivation with zero crash
The Green Crack THCA Flower Experience
Flavor: Juicy mango explosion with a peppery pine finish
Effects: Adrenaline for the mind—unstoppable focus + euphoric drive
Best For: Crushing deadlines • Brainstorming sessions • Beating procrastination
Why It Stands Out
39.10% THCA – One of the strongest sativa-dominant strains available.
Ultra-Clean Energy – No jitters, just pure cerebral ignition.
Iconic Legacy – A cult-favorite strain for decades, beloved by artists and entrepreneurs.
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Creative
Energized
Uplifted
Flavor
Citrus
Earthy
Mango
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item