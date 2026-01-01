Profile

For those who demand a heavy-hitting classic backed by industry recognition, this newly announced nominee for Leafly's Strain of the Year delivers a formidable 28.51% THCa. Born from the powerhouse union of Han Solo Hash Plant and Double Burger, this hybrid is a savory masterpiece designed for those who seek deep, physical relaxation without completely losing their spark.



Unlike lighter, more ephemeral hybrids, Hash Burger commands attention with its robust structure and dense, resin-coated buds. It's the ideal choice for unwinding after a long day, offering a soothing physical melt paired with a wonderfully uplifted mental glow.



High Potency THCa Flower: Features a heavy-hitting 28.51% THCa from elite genetics.

Distinct Savory Flavor Profile: A sharp industrial funk with pungent ammonia and a distinct cheesy finish.

Deeply Relaxing Hybrid Effects: Provides a soothing body high that encourages sleepiness and peaceful reflection.

Premium Cultivation: Dense, trichome-frosted buds that showcase the robust structure of its lineage.

Hash Burger THCa Flower Profile

▸ THCa: 28.51%

▸ Type: Hybrid

▸ Flavor/Aroma: Pungent ammonia & cracked black pepper → sharp industrial funk → distinct cheesy finish

▸ Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)

▸ Effects: Deeply relaxed body high → wonderfully uplifted mental state → gentle descent into sleep



The Hash Burger THCa Flower Experience

▸ Flavor/Aroma: An immediate punch of pungent ammonia and cracked black pepper gives way to a deeper layer of industrial funk, all finishing with a sharp, distinct cheese note that lingers on the palate.

▸ Effects: The experience begins with a heavy-hitting, soothing physical melt that releases tension, paired with a happy, clear-headed mental glow that encourages peaceful reflection before easing you into deep, restorative sleep.

▸ Best For: Late-night unwinding when you need to disconnect • Those seeking deep physical relaxation • Preparing for deep, uninterrupted sleep • Quiet moments of peaceful introspection.



Why It Stands Out

▸ Award-Winning Genetics: As a newly announced nominee for Leafly's Strain of the Year, Hash Burger brings elite, recognized pedigree to your experience.

▸ Unique Savory Profile: A departure from sweet or fruity profiles, its bold blend of ammonia, pepper, and cheese offers a uniquely complex sensory ride.

▸ Quality Craftsmanship: Grown and cured to preserve the robust structure and dense trichome coverage inherited from its Han Solo Hash Plant and Double Burger lineage.



Strain Type

▸ Hybrid



Effects

▸ Relaxed

▸ Sleepy

▸ Uplifted



Flavor / Aroma

▸ Ammonia / Pungent Funk

▸ Cheese / Sharp

▸ Pepper / Spice



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.